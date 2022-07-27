ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson is pleased to announce Alexis Calloway as the 16th head coach in the history of the St. Mary’s College volleyball program. Calloway will start her duties on August 1.

“We are excited to have Coach Calloway lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball program. She brings a commitment to the student-athlete experience, the holistic development of the student-athlete, and a commitment to winning in the classroom and the court,” Gibson said. “I and the search committee’s primary focus was to identify someone who shared our commitment to the student-athlete experience, academic excellence, and continual development of culture to excel in all aspects of the collegiate experience.”

Calloway is stepping into her first collegiate head coaching job after four successful years coaching at the high school level in Virginia. The Williamsburg, Va., native also spent eight seasons as a head and assistant national coach with the Williamsburg Volleyball Club.

“It is truly an honor to be named the Head Volleyball Coach at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. I want to thank Crystal Gibson , Director of Athletics and Recreation, and the entire hiring committee for this opportunity and for trusting in me and my abilities to lead the volleyball program at SMCM,” Calloway expressed.

In two seasons at Warhill High School (Williamsburg, Va.), Calloway led the Lions to a pair of Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 4A runner-up finishes as well as a semifinal appearance in the 2021 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 State Championships. She mentored three VHSL All-State players and five all-region selections, posting a two-year record of 30-12 at Warhill.

Calloway coached both volleyball and basketball at Bruton High School, her alma mater, between August 2018 and March 2020, leading the Panthers to a quarterfinal appearance in the 2018 VHSL Class 2 State Championships for Bruton’s first state playoff appearance since 1996.

She inherits a Seahawks volleyball program that went 8-14 overall and 4-4 in its inaugural season in the United East Conference, just missing a top-four spot in the conference championship tournament. The Seahawks return to campus on August 18 with a scrimmage against the College of Southern Maryland on August 23 and their season-opener at Calloway’s alma mater, Randolph College, on September 1.

Calloway added, “I am excited to hit the ground running and thrilled to be working with such a great group of student-athletes. I am truly honored to join the Seahawk family.”

A 2018 graduate of Randolph, she earned a bachelor of arts in business administration with a minor in sports and exercise studies. Calloway was a four-year member of the Wildcats women’s basketball team and currently ranks fifth in the Randolph record books in blocked shots (74) and ninth in rebounds (613).

She was an All-Bay Rivers District performer in volleyball and basketball in addition to being a district champion in track & field at Bruton.