(The Center Square) – Funding to support opioid prevention projects across Maryland are getting an infusion of funds.

The $10 million in grants have been awarded through the Opioid Operational Command Center that will support prevention programs that address the ongoing opioid crisis, a release from the governor’s office says. Funding will be doled out between July and June 2023.

According to the release, $4 million will be distributed for block grants for local jurisdictions. The funding would help to ensure that all 24 of the state’s jurisdictions receive funding that will be used to support overdose-related programs.

Under the program, according to the release, Baltimore City will garner $873,775 for overdose response programs, and Baltimore County will receive $374,340 for peer recovery programs.

The competitive grant program, according to the release, will distribute $6 million for 38 of the highest-scoring proposals of the 90 received to fund various overdose prevention efforts.

The University of Maryland, according to the release, will receive $396,000 for a data collection effort of fentanyl testing at the state’s hospitals. Another $148,607 will be sent to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs, workforce development and training, and coordinated care services.

Howard schools, according to the release, will receive $233,250 to aid youth-based prevention programs; Worcester schools will receive $113,360, and Talbot schools will get $80,000.

“We are honored to support so many great projects for the year to come,” Executive Director Robin Rickard of the command center said in the release. “Each of these programs will make an enormous impact for those living with the disease of addiction, from early prevention efforts to lifting people up on their recovery journey.”