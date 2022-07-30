We first witnessed the iGaming industry’s emergence more than twenty years ago. What began as a new way for tech enthusiasts to enjoy everything from casino and card games to video games and the occasional online bets have now grown into an industry that is on track to surpass the $100 billion mark by 2024.

Online platforms are currently fully riding the iGaming wave and providing services like World Series, soccer, and basketball odds predictions, among others, to cater to every fan’s preference.

How much of an impact does the iGaming industry have on the gaming industry as a whole, and, more specifically, how has it affected Maryland state in the US?

A Gambling Hotspot

Maryland is a Mid-Atlantic state that has steadily developed into a gambling hotspot. Curiously enough, it is one of the US states that have recently adopted a more permissive stance toward gambling.

Statistics also reveal that gaming has become astronomically popular throughout the state, especially in Southern Maryland. Since laws have been created and overturned several times in recent years, Maryland’s history is complicated, much like that of other American states.

A few brick-and-mortar casinos are currently available to die-hard casino lovers, including Rocky Gap National Harbor, Ocean Downs, MGM National Harbor, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, and Hollywood Casino Perryville.

When the state’s citizens decided to allow the installation of slot-like devices, the creation of these land-based casinos became viable. Voters also authorized the introduction of table games a few years later.

Online Gambling

How about gaming and gambling online? It’s vital to keep in mind that, like many other US jurisdictions, Maryland currently lacks any licensed online poker sites or virtual casinos. In light of this, state residents can still play legally and securely online.

Legalization of Sports Betting

On May 23, 2021, the state of Maryland legalized sports betting services when Governor Larry Hogan signed a measure attempting to create a legislative and regulatory framework for the new market sector.

Horse racing betting was the first alternative to be considered, and it so happens that Maryland is one of the US states that lets its people place Pari-mutual bets on events that are hosted throughout the state.

Since 2012, daily fantasy sports betting has also been an option available to gamblers. This was made feasible by Maryland House Bill 7, which at the time was approved and, by its requirements, no longer defines wagering on such activities as a form of gambling.

The gambling industry’s growth plan, which the governor also signed, was negotiated by local legislators. According to the law, Maryland’s six casinos, the thoroughbred racetracks at Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park, the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles stadiums, and the Washington Football Team would all receive in-person licenses.

License Issuance and Regulation

Up to 30 more in-person betting licenses will be granted to off-track betting locations, sizable bingo halls, and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium as part of the state’s expansion of the gambling business.

Furthermore, up to 60 licenses for mobile and online sports betting applications are expected. They are expected to appeal to companies looking to corner the Maryland sports betting market.

Smaller Companies to Participate in the Sports Betting Industry

Maryland would be able to advance further after the state’s sports betting measure was swiftly enacted into law, creating a regulatory body for gambling to examine and provide operating licenses.

Supporters of the proposed gambling expansion proposal, including House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones , expressed satisfaction with the guidelines that would be used to build the state’s sports betting framework.

The sports betting licenses were created specifically to allow many different companies to participate in the emerging iGaming market.

The Strength of the iGaming Industry

The doors are now wide open for the iGaming sector to properly assume its place as one of the primary characters of the online entertainment industry with the legalization of sports betting in Maryland, both physically and online.

The iGaming sectors in Maryland can now provide their services with the highest quality instead of relying on consumers to channel money for their gambling and online gaming fun.

As mobile technological advances continue to advance, this just makes the Maryland iGaming market appear more alluring. Keeping up with the competition is a clear need that this online entertainment sector warmly embraces, especially when you consider that the bulk of users are consumers in age groups that are all well informed and in tune with today’s digital trends.

The Maryland iGaming sector has always been at the top of the field as gaming rapidly moves to mobile platforms. Mobile gaming is the fastest-growing iGaming platform and accounts for a sizeable portion of the worldwide gaming market.