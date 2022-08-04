The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation celebrated leadership changes, welcomed a new member, and looked ahead to new milestones during their annual June meeting.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation

The Foundation is pleased to announce that Randall Williams was inducted as the newest chair of the CSM Foundation. Williams, of California, joined the Foundation’s board of directors in 2018 and is president of Meinhardt Properties in White Plains.

“After serving in multiple roles over the past five years it is a tremendous honor to be nominated and voted in as chair by my fellow board members,” said Williams. “I have loved every step of the way to get here, the new relationships, the student’s and faculty’s stories, the camaraderie involved in pursuing a common goal, and most of all the multitude of success stories we have been able to support. As chair I hope to continue the Foundation’s mission and upward trajectory, providing even more resources and scholarships for the college and students.”

Accokeek resident Trey Proctor will serve as the vice chair. Proctor joined the board of directors in 2016 and is the associate vice president of strategic management for G.S. Proctor & Associates.

Kim Rosenfield ’21 has moved into the role of immediate past chair. She has served as chair since 2019.

The Foundation also welcomed Carolyn Heithaus as a new member of the board of directors. Heithaus is a non-profit financial leader with extensive experience managing diverse accounting, financial modeling, and operational functions. She currently serves as the executive vice president and CFO of CalvertHealth, Inc, and has previously worked for a number of hospitals, including Hartford Healthcare.

“I have seen firsthand the talented students CSM graduates,” said Heithaus. “Keeping education affordable and close to home is important in this country. The Foundation board has been successful in supporting programs and students for many years and I am excited to join this team.”

Credit: College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation

Heithaus, a Dunkirk resident, is a graduate of Bay Path College, where she received her associate degree in Accounting; Western Connecticut State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Accounting, and Sacred Heart University and the University of Connecticut, where she received her MBA.

The board of directors also took the opportunity to tour CSM’s new Center for Health Sciences, which is under construction at the Regional Hughesville Campus. The building is on track for completion in fall 2022.

“The excitement of opening soon is palpable,” Williams shared. “The building architecture and design is state of the art and will serve our community greatly in the many years to come. Students having closer to home access to high-quality education and facilities is vitally important, providing access to education for some people that wouldn’t have had before, and also hopefully retaining more highly educated professionals in Southern Maryland.”

The Center for Health Sciences will be the second building on CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus and will serve as a central, convenient location for the college’s health programs and instruction. It will be approximately 50,000 square feet, designed to LEED standards, and will feature specialized health sciences laboratories for CSM’s programs in nursing, emergency medical services, rehabilitation, wellness and fitness, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, health information management, and medical coding, and medical laboratory technology. The center will also include a clinical simulation center, collaborative learning spaces, classrooms, a computer lab, faculty and staff offices, a student success suite, and a large multipurpose meeting room.

The Center for Health Sciences is in the second phase of construction at the Regional Hughesville Campus. The first phase was the completion of a 30,000-square-foot Center for Trades and Energy Training, which opened in 2017.

The board of directors also looked ahead to upcoming events. The Foundation will host the 31st Annual CSM Foundation Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Swan Point Yacht and Country Club. Last year, the event raised more than $82,000 for student success and athletic programs at CSM and saw nearly 200 players tackle the heat for a day of golf, fellowship, prizes, a sip and swing, and networking.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. Learn more at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/index.html.