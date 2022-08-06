I think Mitten’s face says it all. You can tell she is so done with shelter life and wants to be someone’s BFF kitty.

Mittens is a brown and black female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is approximately 1 year, 1-month-old. She weighs about 6.11 lbs.. She has been spayed.

If you’re interested in meeting Mittens, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)