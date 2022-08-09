On August 3, 2022, Metropolitan Commission’s Executive Director, George Erichsen reported to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County that MetCom’s partnership with the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Program (OHEP) has proven successful for many of its customers. Erichsen says this program has already provided $19,836 in pledges to help 52low-income households pay their water and wastewater bills.

Under the federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), eligible households may receive up to $2,000 in assistance if their drinking water and wastewater bills are 30 days or more past due. Renters are also eligible according to program guidelines if they are responsible for paying a water/wastewater bill or if this utility bill is included in their rent. Funding is limited, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and will continue until federal funds are exhausted.

Residents can learn more about LIHWAP at the Department of Human Services website and may apply for assistance safely and conveniently online using the myMDTHINK consumer portal at mymdthink.maryland.gov. Individuals may also request an application by mail by calling the Department’s Local Home Energy Program Office. A printable paper application can also be found on the Department of Human Services’ website.