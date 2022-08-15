(The Center Square) – An Internal Revenue Service job posting for criminal investigation special agents that require applicants to be willing to “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force” may not apply to a bill to reportedly increase the IRS by 86,852 full-time positions by the year 2031.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-T.N., asked on his personal Twitter account: “Why do the 87,000 new IRS auditors need to ‘be willing to use deadly force?”

But the job posting was for a criminal investigations special agent, not an IRS auditor.

“Democrats want to hire 87,000 IRS auditors and recruit law enforcement agents who can use deadly force to seize money from the middle-class for a government that just drove us into a recession,” Burchett said in a statement after being asked about the tweet. “Meanwhile, I am still hearing from East Tennesseans who haven’t received their tax returns from years ago. The Biden administration needs to focus on returning the money it owes to the American people, not snatching more money away from hardworking taxpayers.”

The IRS Criminal Investigation has had a special agent job announcement on USAJobs since February 2022. That announcement is expected to remain open through December. The job announcement description is the same as the agency’s previous announcements for vacancies for special agents, who are sworn law enforcement officers. It is also the same as job descriptions for other federal law enforcement agencies, said Anny Pachner, spokesperson for IRS Criminal Investigation.

IRS Criminal Investigation is the sixth largest law enforcement agency in the U.S.

“Special agents investigate criminal tax violations and other related financial crimes – namely in the money laundering, Bank Secrecy, National Security and National Defense matters,” Pachner said. “In order to carry out their daily duties, which include search warrants and arrests, CI special agents carry firearms.”

IRS Criminal Investigation has 3,000 employees, and 2,100 are special agents, according to the IRS. Only special agents carry firearms, Pachner said.

According to the IRS, investigations include “currency violations, tax-related identity theft fraud, and terrorist financing that adversely affects tax administration.”

The IRS completed 2,766 criminal investigations in 2021, according to agency records.

The IRS special agent for criminal investigations job posting says applicants must be willing to “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

The Inflation Reduction Act would add $78 billion to the IRS. A treasury report from May 2021 projects that type of investment in the IRS would mean 86,852 more FTEs but doesn’t specify how those jobs would be allocated.

“The bulk of IRS’s tax administration work is done by civilian auditors and revenue collectors,” Pachner said. “IRS Criminal Investigation oversees the entirety of the work related to criminal violations of the tax law and other financial crimes. In the fiscal year 2021, CI’s efforts resulted in the identification of over $10 billion in tax fraud and other financial crimes.”