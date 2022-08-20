(8/19/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs battled from behind against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Friday night. But in the ninth, with the score tied at 7-7, Michael Baca came through for the Blue Crabs, driving in Zach Collier on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the first inning, the Genomes started the scoring off of Daryl Thompson. Chris Shaw walked before Khris Davis launched a two-run home run over the wall in left, giving the Genomes a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Sundberg singled and stole second base before Braxton Lee roped a base hit into center field, scoring Sundberg to get the Blue Crabs back within one. Two batters later, Alex Crosby knocked an RBI double into the left-center, tying the score 2-2. The Blue Crabs took the lead in the third inning when Matt Hibbert walked with the bases loaded, forcing in Braxton Lee to put Southern Maryland ahead 3-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Genomes loaded the bases with two outs. On the 2-0 pitch, Luke Becker smashed an opposite-field grand slam over the wall in left-center, giving Kentucky a 6-3 edge.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Blue Crabs responded. Alex Crosby led off the inning with a single before Zach Collier walked. With runners on first and second with one out, Matt Hibbert lofted a single into center field, scoring Crosby, cutting the deficit to 6-4. Michael Baca then ripped a double into right-center field, scoring Collier and Hibbert, tying the score, 6-6. Baca later scored on a sacrifice fly, giving Southern Maryland a 7-6 lead.

In the eighth inning, Endrys Briceno entered for Daryl Thompson. Moises Sierra knocked a base hit into center field to start the inning. With two outs and a runner on second base, Austin Rei bounced a single into center, scoring Sierra to tie the game 7-7.

After a scoreless inning from Mat Latos (W, 4-3) in the ninth, the Blue Crabs picked up hits in the ninth. With one out, and Zach Collier on first base, Jared Walker drilled a double into a left-center field off of Jack Weinberger (L, 2-3), putting runners on second and third with one out. The next batter, Matt Hibbert, was intentionally walked. With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Baca drove a fly ball into right field, scoring Collier, winning the game 8-7 for the Blue Crabs.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs move to 71-33 with the victory, and 23-15 in the second half, moving within 1.5 games of the Lancaster Barnstormers. The Blue Crabs send Alex Merithew to the mound for game two of the series with the Genomes.