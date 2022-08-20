Looking to take a day or two to slow down, unwind, and relax. George is all about slowing down, snuggling up together, and taking a nap.

He’s a handsome 2-year-old that thinks people are great! He loves to get his butt scratches and will even give you little nose kisses.

If you’re interested in adopting George, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to adopt your relaxation buddy, George

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)