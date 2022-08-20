Sunday

A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.