WASHINGTON – A Maryland man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

John D. Andries, 36, of Piney Point, Maryland, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Andries illegally entered the Capitol Building through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m., just two minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location. Once inside, he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. Eventually, he and others were able to surge forward past the officers and further into the building.

Andries then went up the stairs to the second floor. He crossed through Statuary Hall and made his way to the halls outside the House of Representatives Chamber. There, he filmed himself and talked to the camera, making statements such as “Think they’re scared yet,” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t back’n down.”

The above plea agreement document was received by The Southern Maryland Chronicle via anonymous email. You can read about The Southern Maryland Chronicle’s Confidentiality Agreement here: SoMD Confidentiality Agreement

He eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating that, “I think we’re on the right side of history.” Andries remained on the grounds, and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd. He sat on a ledge and refused to move, leading officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol Building.

Andries was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He is to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.