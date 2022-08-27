(8/26/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pick up an 8-1 victory over the York Revolution. The bottom of the lineup thrived, as the seven, eight, and nine hitters had six hits and three home runs in the victory.

The Blue Crabs starter, Alex Merithew (W, 6-2) went seven and one-third innings, allowing only one run on eight hits for his sixth straight quality start.

Meanwhile, the Blue Crabs bats got to York’s starter, Ben Herrick (L, 0-2), in the first inning. After Michael Baca walked, Zach Collier slashed a double down the right-field line, scoring Baca to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the second innings, Southern Maryland came through again. With a Raul Shah on first base, Ian Yetsko destroyed a ball over the wall in left field, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth the Blue Crabs kept the offense rolling. With Alex Crosby on second base, Matt Hibbert drove a base hit into center, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-0 lead. With Hibbert on first, Raul Shah blasted a two-run homer over the Mini Monster, giving the Blue Crabs a 6-0 edge.

In the sixth inning, the Revs picked up their lone run in the ballgames, but the Blue Crabs quickly responded. With two outs, Matt Hibbert blasted a home run over the Mini Monster, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-1 lead. Hibbert came through again in the eighth inning, driving in Jared Walker, who doubled earlier in the inning, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 8-1.

The Blue Crabs pitching staff was terrific throughout. Alex Merithew found himself in a couple of jams, but his defense pulled him through. In the fifth inning, Alex Merithew surrendered three consecutive singles but struck out JC Encarnacion. From there, Michael Baca started an outstanding 6-4-3 double play with a glove flip to Ian Yetsko, ending the inning.

Patrick Baker pitched a clean inning and two-thirds, finalizing the Blue Crabs’ 8-1 victory over the Revs.

Southern Maryland will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35 pm for game two of the series. The Blue Crabs move to 73-37 on the season with the victory.