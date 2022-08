Meet Ash who’s ready to find his forever home.

Ash is an adventurous boy that likes to explore. He enjoys chasing bugs, toys, and lasers. He’s very friendly and will check in on you to see what you are up to while trying to get you to pet him.

Ash is about 2 years old and has lived with many other cats and will be a perfect addition

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)