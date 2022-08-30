A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all.

“I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second later, I saw the $1,000,000 prize amount. My heart started racing.”

Trying to stay calm so not to alert others in the Charlotte Hall store, he noticed a woman behind him in line peeking at his ticket. “I didn’t thinks she saw anything, but then she looked like she was about to faint.”

The new millionaire, who hails from St. Mary’s County, shared the big news with his wife and their extended family. “Everyone was very excited for us. We had many of them over the next day to celebrate,” he said, adding, “There were a few that didn’t really believe it. They scanned the ticket on their Lottery apps to be sure.”

The lucky winner has no immediate plans for the newfound Lottery fortune. “It’s still just hard to wrap our heads around it,” he said.

The FAST PLAY $20 MONOPOLY™ Properties game, along with FAST PLAY $3 MONOPOLY Game Tokens, launched on Jan. 17, 2022 with four scratch-offs: $1 MONOPOLY™ X5, $2 MONOPOLY™ X10, $5 MONOPOLY™ X20 and $10 MONOPOLY™ X50.

The MONOPOLY™ Properties game went on sale in January and boasts 14 million-dollar top prizes still available. This St. Mary’s County win came courtesy of WAWA #588 at 30320 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. Management there will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning ticket of $100,000 or more.