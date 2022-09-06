Downtown Leonardtown, Maryland was buzzing with excitement this past Friday to kick off the Labor Day weekend with the celebration of its annual Art Walk, jubilation marking the 9th year in which Leonardtown was declared the first state-designated Arts and Entertainment district in Southern Maryland.

Galleries, shops, and restaurants saw a steady pace of patrons and visitors that arrived early afternoon and stayed late into the evening.

Visitors enjoying a cold refreshment Credit: Sal Icaza / Solomons Island Photography

“We have been so busy today and it is only 4:00 P.M. I hope it stays this way,” said Kathy Bossenberger of Happy and Zen Crystals, one of the area’s newest stores. “We are new to the area, and we just love Leonardtown’s vibe.” Continued, Bossenberger.

A delicious tuna tartare at one of many fine eating establishments Credit: Sal Icaza / Solomons Island Photography

People began arriving at downtown Leonardtown’s unofficial welcome center, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council gallery, and store in moderate numbers around 3:00 P.M., and the foot traffic flowed well into the evening.

Credit: Sal Icaza / Solomons Island Photography

“We were very pleased with the number of people that came out, and with the number of ballots distributed for the contest.” Said, Wednesday Davis, St. Mary’s County Arts Council Outreach Coordinator. The contest that Davis mentioned, is a contest in which the public votes on and decides their favorite piece of local art. Art is placed at various businesses throughout historic downtown Leonardtown like a scavenger hunt of sorts; enthusiasts go to various designated establishments to view and subsequently vote for their favorite one. While voting kicked off on September 1, you still have time to vote. Ballots can be turned in at any participating business until September 30.

Support the Arts and local business by taking the time to visit and vote for your favorite Artwork this month. Leonardtown is waiting for you.

