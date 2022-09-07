A prayer walk for peace was held last month, led by Lexington Park Baptist Church head Pastor, Chris McCombs. Many community leaders walked alongside Great Mills Road and the surrounding area in hopes of bringing a sense of unity and peace to the local community.

Ironically, just as the walk got underway, the announcement of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade came down.

In the highlight of June 2020 when what McCombs called ‘the riots’, another walk for unity and peace took place with the same initiative in mind. Local spiritual leaders and clergy such as Elder Barnes have been spreading the word and the ministry is growing.

“A dozen or so churches [attended],” McCombs stated. “We want the public to know that local churches care about our community. We prayed for the schools, emergency medical services, police, fire, businesses, the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and much more.”

Crime in the local area has risen as well, but McCombs is hopeful that the ‘best is yet to come for Lexington Park’.

Just Sunday, a nine-year-old child was shot in the leg during a home invasion just yards away from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. A deceased body was also found this past week in Lexington Park. Details of that investigation are still coming out.

With the change in command, time will tell how the crime climate will change, but many homeowners are up in arms over the 50,000-square foot ‘medical marijuana grow house that was recently built on the corner of Abell and Gerard’s Cove Road in Abell, MD owned by Charlie Mattingly, who also owns and operates SOMD Relief in Mechanicsville.

In 2020, it was reported that southern Maryland had over 95,000 medical cannabis patients. We all are aware that where mind-altering drugs are, the crime rate rises. Impaired drivers irresponsibly get behind the wheel and before long a community is mourning the loss of a loved one.

Commissioner John O’Connor (R ) is launching a private investigation into the facts surrounding the building of the ‘grow house’.

McCombs said, “God is opposed to those who love violence. The more we can come together and be a moral voice against violence, the better our community will be. The churches believe that only God can solve this when people come together.”

McCombs believes that Revival is something only God can do as people seek Him.

“COVID slowed things down, and we had our share of struggles, but we survived,” he said. “The more we seek God in the distress of our nation, the more He can bring His peace. Revival is needed.”

McCombs said to see local clergy and churches come together ‘is a beautiful thing to behold.’

“Especially seeing people of different denominations, backgrounds, and ethnicities coming together in Christ. We love the Lord [Jesus] and we love our county. We believe God is not done here and the better days are still ahead.

“I also see it as a positive to have the County Sheriff seek out the involvement of clergy to be part of the solution to crime and violence in our area.”

McCombs said there is a lot of work to do, but there has been momentum.

Lexington Park Baptist Church is hosting revival this week with evening services beginning on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. for all to participate in. Ted Gregory will perform on Thursday evening.

Park Hall True Holiness Church is a co-host for the event and will be singing on Friday evening. The McCombs Trio will perform on Saturday evening. Follow the church on Facebook for updates.

“Personal renewal that will lead to corporate revival among God’s people is desperately needed,” McCombs said. “This will be an opportunity to grow deeper in our faith, to repent of sin, renew commitments to the Lord, and to refresh our spirit.”

Richard Pope of Canvas Church in Salisbury will be speaking and co-hosting Thursday through Sunday.

“We’ll also have a missionary from South Korea showing us how God is moving in other parts of the world,” McCombs stated. “We will also have Kenneth Etta of the Power Team coming in to motivate us to be strong in the Lord as he does feats of strength on Saturday night during a bonfire.”

“All of us need the Lord to ignite our hearts for Him again so that we can grow spiritually and reach others for Jesus with the gospel. Jesus Saves.”

Lexington Park Baptist Church est. 1946, is located at 46855 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland.