Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning.

We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more than a decade ago to encourage teens to be part of the conversation around the subject of safe driving, We Care raises awareness about behaviors that increase the risk of accidents, injuries, and deaths associated with motor vehicle incidents. Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, left, and Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., talk about the We Care program prior to greeting students at North Point High School Wednesday morning. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Sheriff Troy Berry talks with a North Point High School student before the start of classes on Wednesday. Sheriff’s officers and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff team up each year for We Care, a program aimed at educating young drivers about the importance of safe driving. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Superintendent of School Maria Navarro, Ed.D., right, talks with North Point High School junior Maxwell Gaynor about the We Care program as he arrives for classes. Credit: Charles County Public Schools We Care, a campaign to raise awareness among young drivers about the importance of safe driving, was held at Charles County Public Schools high schools Sept. 7. Pictured from left are Charles County Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Klezia, North Point High School school resource officer Cpl. Tiffany Smith, North Point Assistant Principal Beth Hindsley, Sheriff Troy Berry and Capt. Chris Bean. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Sheriff’s officers and CCPS staff held We Care events at all CCPS high schools today. To learn more about the program, visit ccso.us/wecare.