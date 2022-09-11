Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. South wind around six mph becomes light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.