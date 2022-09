At approximately 11:15 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Engine 61, Squad 6, Ambulance 68, Chief 6, Chief 6B, and Safety Officer 6 responded to Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive for the overturned dump truck. Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

Upon arrival, units found the dump truck’s sole occupant uninjured. Units from Company 6 controlled a hazardous materials leak and turned the scene over to State Highway and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Units cleared at 12 p.m.