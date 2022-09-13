LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) landed on the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Honor Roll for the week ending September 11 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Hayden notched a goal, and an assist for a career-best three points as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team picked up a 2-0 shutout victory over Bridgewater (Va.) College. The 5-6 forward tallied the game-winning goal and then assisted on the score as the Seahawks recorded their second straight win and first shutout of the season.
St. Mary’s College (2-1) will be back in action this Wednesday, September 14, as the Seahawks welcome Randolph-Macon College to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m
2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll
- Sept. 6 – Celina Kaufman, St. Mary’s College, Sr., F
- Sept. 12 – Jill Hayden, St. Mary’s College, So., F