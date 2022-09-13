LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) landed on the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Honor Roll for the week ending September 11 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Hayden notched a goal, and an assist for a career-best three points as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team picked up a 2-0 shutout victory over Bridgewater (Va.) College. The 5-6 forward tallied the game-winning goal and then assisted on the score as the Seahawks recorded their second straight win and first shutout of the season. Jill Hayden ’25 named to Atlantic East Honor Roll (9.12.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College (2-1) will be back in action this Wednesday, September 14, as the Seahawks welcome Randolph-Macon College to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll