Meet Spooky, who’s not only ready for the fall seasons but ready to meet his new family.

Spooky is a black and white male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is approximately two months old. He weighs about 2.4 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

Spooky has tested POSITIVE for FIV and will need to be in a home with no other cats or with other cats who are also FIV positive. Spooky is so sweet and playful! He will steal your heart within minutes!

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: