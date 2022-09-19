St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Cardinals of Catholic University in what was their first home match of the fall season. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Cardinals 6-3 and get their first victory of the year

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened:

Doubles

The Seahawks took two out of the three doubles matches.

Senior captain Hannah Gorel and sophomore Diana Levit dropped their match 8-5 in the No. 1 spot.

and sophomore dropped their match 8-5 in the No. 1 spot. Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson competed in the No. 2 spot and gave St. Mary’s their first point of the contest, taking down the Cardinals 8-1.

and competed in the No. 2 spot and gave St. Mary’s their first point of the contest, taking down the Cardinals 8-1. In the swing match, Giselle Harris and Kepholy Igoui gave the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage by coming up with a 8-4 victory in the No. 3 spot.

Singles

St. Mary’s took four out of the six doubles matches.

Hannah Gorel fell in the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-1

fell in the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-1 Amber Manspeaker took two sets in the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 6-2

took two sets in the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 6-2 Sydney Anderson kept the momentum going in the No. 3 match, winning both sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.

kept the momentum going in the No. 3 match, winning both sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Giselle Harris took care of business in the No. 4 spot, winning by scores of 6-4 and 6-3

took care of business in the No. 4 spot, winning by scores of 6-4 and 6-3 Kepholy Igoui earned a hard fought victory in the No. 5 spot, going three sets with her Cardinal counterpart. Igoui fell in the first set 6-4, but answered back by taking the next two sets 6-1 and 6-0.

Bella Sterner competed in the No. 6 spot and fell 6-1 in both sets

