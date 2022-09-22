Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO.

Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at Malcolm Elementary School, was awarded a mini-grant from MRSPA that she used to fund a pen pal program between Malcolm students and their peers in another Maryland school system. The award helped pay for postage and stationery.