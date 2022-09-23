Waldorf, MD- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the residents of a split-level single-family home on Bannister Circle in Waldorf, MD heard a “popping” noise then the power went out.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The family discovered a family in the garage around nine p.m.and called 9-1-1. Forty-four Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department members responded and spent twenty-five minutes gaining control of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. The preliminary report states,” The homeowner was alerted to the fire after multiple items “popped” inside the residence, and subsequently lost power in the home.” The area of origin has been listed as the garage, and the fire is still under investigation.

The Fire Marshal estimates the damage to be $145,000.00. There were no reported injuries in the incident.