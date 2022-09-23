ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – It was a thrilling win under the lights for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Junior captain Audrey Dickens’ (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) first goal of the season propelled St. Mary’s College (5-1) to a 3-2 double-overtime victory over the University of Mary Washington (3-3) just over three minutes into the second extra frame.
The Seahawks, who have now won five straight, picked up their first win over Mary Washington since a 1-0 win in Fredericksburg, Va., on October 23, 2010. This is St. Mary’s first home win over the Eagles since a 3-2 victory on November 5, 2008, capping a five-game win streak over UMW.
How It Happened
- Dickens intercepted a clearing pass inside the circle from a Mary Washington defender trying to clear it and fired it right back just inside the near post for the game-winning goal with 6:50 remaining of the second 10-minute extra frame.
- St. Mary’s struck first, capitalizing on its first penalty corner of the game. Senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) ripped a shot towards the near post after receiving the insertion from senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island). Kaufman was ready at the near post, sliding her stick at the right time to deflect Arter’s shot for a 1-0 lead one minute in.
- The Eagles responded 53 seconds later as Monique Lipton corralled a Seahawk free hit, dribbled to the right side of the circle, and rocketed a shot into the lower left corner.
- St. Mary’s controlled possession for the remainder of the first quarter and all of the second period but the 1-1 draw held as the two sides went into halftime.
- UMW kept pace with the Seahawks in the third frame as St. Mary’s owned a 6-3 shot advantage. The Seahawk defense and Mary Washington’s Bailey McNabb held strong to preserve the 1-1 tie going into the fourth.
- The end of the fourth quarter mimicked the flurry of action to start the game.
- Sydney Keating converted a penalty stroke at 54:55 to give the Eagles their first lead of the game with 5:05 remaining in regulation.
- St. Mary’s continued to fight and pepper McNabb with offense until first-year forward Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) put back a rebound with 1:11 left to send the game into overtime.
- The Seahawks and Mary Washington did not generate any substantial scoring opportunities in the first 10-minute overtime period.
Inside the Box Score
- At the end of the game, St. Mary’s had taken 26 shots to the Eagles’ seven, while edging the visitors, 9-6, in penalty corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Both Dickens and Lopez notched their first goal of the season.
- Kaufman finished the game with team-highs of seven shots and five shots on goal while first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) added six and four, respectively.
- Arter tallied her team-leading second assist while collecting her first defensive save of 2022.
- Tonight’s victory snapped a 14-game skid against Mary Washington.
Mary Washington Game Notes
- Emma Bernard, who entered the game with team-highs of 18 points, six goals, and six assists was limited to just three shots and one on target.
- McNabb came up with 10 stops as the Eagles have now lost three in a row. Caroline Porter and Tally Vaughan each had a defensive save.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 24 at Virginia Wesleyan (2-5) – Virginia Beach, Va. (Birdsong Field) – 1:00 p.m.