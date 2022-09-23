ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – It was a thrilling win under the lights for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Junior captain Audrey Dickens’ (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) first goal of the season propelled St. Mary’s College (5-1) to a 3-2 double-overtime victory over the University of Mary Washington (3-3) just over three minutes into the second extra frame.

The Seahawks, who have now won five straight, picked up their first win over Mary Washington since a 1-0 win in Fredericksburg, Va., on October 23, 2010. This is St. Mary’s first home win over the Eagles since a 3-2 victory on November 5, 2008, capping a five-game win streak over UMW.

How It Happened

Dickens intercepted a clearing pass inside the circle from a Mary Washington defender trying to clear it and fired it right back just inside the near post for the game-winning goal with 6:50 remaining of the second 10-minute extra frame.

St. Mary's struck first, capitalizing on its first penalty corner of the game. Senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) ripped a shot towards the near post after receiving the insertion from senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island). Kaufman was ready at the near post, sliding her stick at the right time to deflect Arter's shot for a 1-0 lead one minute in.

The Eagles responded 53 seconds later as Monique Lipton corralled a Seahawk free hit, dribbled to the right side of the circle, and rocketed a shot into the lower left corner.

St. Mary’s controlled possession for the remainder of the first quarter and all of the second period but the 1-1 draw held as the two sides went into halftime.

UMW kept pace with the Seahawks in the third frame as St. Mary’s owned a 6-3 shot advantage. The Seahawk defense and Mary Washington’s Bailey McNabb held strong to preserve the 1-1 tie going into the fourth.

The end of the fourth quarter mimicked the flurry of action to start the game.

Sydney Keating converted a penalty stroke at 54:55 to give the Eagles their first lead of the game with 5:05 remaining in regulation.

St. Mary's continued to fight and pepper McNabb with offense until first-year forward Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) put back a rebound with 1:11 left to send the game into overtime.

The Seahawks and Mary Washington did not generate any substantial scoring opportunities in the first 10-minute overtime period.

Field Hockey Celebrating Double OT Win over Mary Washington (9.21.22) Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

At the end of the game, St. Mary’s had taken 26 shots to the Eagles’ seven, while edging the visitors, 9-6, in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Both Dickens and Lopez notched their first goal of the season.

Kaufman finished the game with team-highs of seven shots and five shots on goal while first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) added six and four, respectively.

Arter tallied her team-leading second assist while collecting her first defensive save of 2022.

Tonight’s victory snapped a 14-game skid against Mary Washington.

Mary Washington Game Notes

Emma Bernard, who entered the game with team-highs of 18 points, six goals, and six assists was limited to just three shots and one on target.

McNabb came up with 10 stops as the Eagles have now lost three in a row. Caroline Porter and Tally Vaughan each had a defensive save.

Up Next for the Seahawks