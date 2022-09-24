Don’t let the mice invade the barn. Get yourselves some barn kitties!

Texas Pete and Franks RedHot are ready to spend their days and nights chasing mice.

These two spicy boys love each other and love to hunt! They also don’t mind people but will never excel at being lap cats.

If you’re interested in meeting these two please email the shelter at: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: