ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that he had appointed Christine Celeste to the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Patrick J. Devine to the Charles County District Court, and Joseph A. Riley to the Caroline County District Court.

“I am proud to appoint this group of distinguished individuals to fill roles across our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that Ms. Celeste, Mr. Devine, and Mr. Riley will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and continue to serve their communities honorably.”

Patrick J. Devine was appointed by Governor Hogan to the Circuit Court for Charles County in November 2018, and he served successfully until losing the general election to Makeba Gibbs in 2020. After losing the judicial election, he joined the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and served as a prosecutor for almost two years.

Before his appointment to the Circuit Court bench, Mr. Devine worked as a partner with the Prince George’s County-based firm of Sasscer, Clagett & Butcher for five years. He specialized in criminal defense, personal injury, and family law. Mr. Devine also served as a volunteer lawyer with the Family Law Pro-Bono clinic at the Charles County Courthouse.

Before joining Sasscer, Clagett & Butcher, Mr. Devine was a partner at Devine & Fanning, P.A. for 11 years. He also served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Charles County from 1990 to 1995 and as a law clerk to the Honorable Darlene Perry, Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, from 1989 to 1990. He is also a past president of the Charles County Bar Association and actively participates with the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers.

He received his B.A. from West Virginia Wesleyan College and his J.D. from Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America.