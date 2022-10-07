Fredericksburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (5-8) traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia to face the Eagles of Mary Washington. The Seahawks fell to the Eagles in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Mary Washington-3

How it Happened

The Seahawks started the first set strong with an immediate kill by Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT). Despite a strong start, the Eagles countered and created a 6-point lead. This prompted Coach Alexis Calloway to call a timeout in an attempt to regroup. Unfortunately, the Seahawks were unable to gain their footing and fell in the first set 9-25.

(Redding, CT). Despite a strong start, the Eagles countered and created a 6-point lead. This prompted Coach to call a timeout in an attempt to regroup. Unfortunately, the Seahawks were unable to gain their footing and fell in the first set 9-25. Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) came in hot at the beginning of the second set with a kill assisted by Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD). Yet, the Seahawks were unable to keep up with the Eagles as they soared ahead. Margaret McGlothlin (Chesapeake City, MD) interrupted this stretch with a service ace, but it wasn’t enough to notch a set win (10-25).

(Waldorf, MD) came in hot at the beginning of the second set with a kill assisted by (Lusby, MD). Yet, the Seahawks were unable to keep up with the Eagles as they soared ahead. (Chesapeake City, MD) interrupted this stretch with a service ace, but it wasn’t enough to notch a set win (10-25). The third set started strong with an early service ace from Alayna Sievert to put the Seahawks up 2-1. The Eagles were not deterred by this small lead and pushed hard back. The Seahawks disrupted the Eagle’s 7-point lead with a service ace from Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD).

Gilmore Looking to Notch Another Point Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks in kills with 5. Mesha Shupe followed behind her with 4.

led the Seahawks in kills with 5. followed behind her with 4. Alayna Sievert and Margaret McGlothlin led the team in digs with 10 each.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team begins their conference play at the first United East Tri-Match of the season on Saturday, October 8th. The Seahawks will face the Wildcats of Penn College and the Bison of Gallaudet at Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.