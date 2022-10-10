(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession and urged governors around the country to do the same with state offenses.

President Joe Biden speaks at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022.

The proclamation specified it applied to only the “offense of simple possession of marijuana.”

The Libertarian Party estimated the pardon would affect about 6,500 people.

“As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit.”

Biden said he’s also asking the secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, to review how marijuana is regarded under federal law. Biden said marijuana is considered the same drug class as heroin and LSD and is on a higher classification schedule than fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Department of Justice released a statement saying it would launch a “scientific review” of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

The move comes just more than four weeks before Election Day. Analysts quickly seized on the announcement as a plea to voters, especially younger voters and those of color.

Biden’s announcement does not decriminalize marijuana under federal law. In 1970, the Controlled Substances Act made it what is labeled Schedule 1. This means it has “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Many states have since made all uses of marijuana legal, and others have made medical marijuana legal.

The Republican Party’s national website and Twitter feed of its chairwoman and chairman did not have an immediate response at the time of this publication.