Budds Creek, MD (10/8/22)- Derick Quade wrapped up the 2022 Potomac campaign last Saturday night with his first Limited Late Model win in the 30-lap “Kevin Cooke Memorial.” The win for Quade, worth $3222, came steering his Longhorn no.74 and would be his 29th career division feature win.

Kyle Hardy and Kyle Lear shared the front row for the event’s start, with Lear gaining the race lead as the field blasted off turn two. As Lear set the pace, 7th-starting Derick Quade reached second by the 20th lap and started to run Lear down. Lap-27 would prove costly for Lear as he suffered a flat tire and, in turn, handed the lead over to Quade, Who would then lead the remaining laps to post the popular victory.

“I feel bad for Kyle, I would have rather raced him for the win, but we’ll take them any way we can get them,” Quade stated in victory lane. “We had a really good race track tonight, and our car improved as the race continued. I just want to thank all the crew and sponsors for all their support this season.”

Justin Fulton scored a career-best runner-up performance, with Bruce Kane, Wayne Bryant, and 17th-starting Dale Murphy completing the top five. Heats went to Lear, Hardy, and Greg Carrico.

Recently crowned track champion Kyle Hardy drove his family-owned no.99 to his 7th win in the 30-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature. Hardy started on the pole and would take the lead on the first lap and never look back, taking $2000 for his overall 13th Potomac victory of the season. “We have enjoyed coming down here this season,” Hardy stated post-race, “This race car is special to us, and we put a lot of pride and hard work to do our best to keep it up front at every race.”

Corey Almond took second with Megan Mann, Jeremy Pilkerton, and Brian Coe Jr., who tallied his first career top-five feature finish. Heats went to Hardy and Ben Bowie.

Also taking wins were 2022 Street Stock track champion PJ Hatcher who scored his 6th win of the season and career 30th in the 25-lap “Dale Reamy Sr. Memorial”, 2022 Winchester (VA) Speedway Hobby Stock champion Jason Wilkins drove to his first career division feature win at Potomac in the 20-lap “Jim Gardner Sr. Memorial,” Shawn Payne took his 2nd of the season in the 20-lap Roadster main with 2022 champion Greg Mattingly taking his 7th of the season and career 24th in the 20-lap Strictly Stock contest.

Friday winners included Ralph Price (Strictly Stocks) and Larry Lamb (UCars)

Limited Late Model feature finish

Derick Quade, Justin Fulton, Bruce Kane, Wayne Bryant, Dale Murphy, Jonathan Raley, David Williams, Walker Arthur, Chuck Cox, James Snead, Kyle Hardy, Corey Higgs, Scott Wilson, Cody Lear, Kyle Lear, Jeff King, Sam Archer, Ray Ciccarelli, Greg Carrico, Brandon Long, Dylan Rutherford, David Dill

Limited Late Models-Derick Quade Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS- Mason Hanson, Josh Williams

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Corey Almond, Megan Mann, Jeremy Pilkerton, Brian Coe Jr, Ed Pope Jr, Ben Bowie, Matt Ashworth, Matt Tepper, Mike Raleigh, Ronnie Martin Jr, Branson Woodward, Scoop Tippett

RUSH Crate Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Casey Sisk

DQ- Ben Scott

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Ben Hamilton, Deuce Wright, Scotty Nelson, Codey Breeden, Walt Homberg, Stevie Gingery, Jonny Oliver, John Cobb, Jim Jacobs, Tommy Wagner III, Tommy Randall, Gerald Shannon, Steve Hilgenberg, Walter Crouch, Earl Brooks, Cooter Grady, Wyatt Hanson, BJ Jenkins, Dalton Tankersley, Jason Wilkins, Jimmy Combs

Street Stocks-PJ Hatcher Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS-JT Bowie, Jimmy Suite

Hobby Stock feature finish

Jason Wilkins, Mikey Latham, Austin Lathroum, Cory Bradley, Colin Long, Hilton Pickeral, Eric Hanson, Blake Decker, Billy Crouse, Mason Hanson, Greg Morgan, Jason Townsend, Dylan Penn, Buddy Dunagan, Brent Bordeaux, James Rainey, Jason Penn, Tom Best, Wyatt Hanson, Dave Adams, Kyle Randall, Page Vassallo

Hobby Stocks-Jason Wilkins Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS-Stephen Suite

Roadster feature finish

Shawn Payne, Jay Lowman, Cody Bottorf, Seth Hood, Jason Jarvis, Joel Waters, Larry Lamb, Richard Inscoe, Trevor Hammett, Rebecca Stone, Justin Borman, Tim Steele, 23X, John Healy, Bobby Long, Allen Griffith, Geoff Carey, Ron Faulkner

Roadsters-Shawn Payne Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS-John Burch, Rob Hitt

Strictly Stock feature finish

Greg Mattingly, Richie Gibson, Justin Hatcher, John Hardesty, Daniel Knodle, Jayden Hatcher, Bob Todd, Walt Lemmon, Nabil Guffey, Patrick Pitner

Strictly Stock-Greg Mattingly Credit: Casey Sisk

DQ-Ralph Price

Strictly Stock feature finish (Friday)

Ralph Price, Justin Hatcher, Richie Gibson, Greg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, Daniel Knodle, John Hardesty, Patrick Pitner, Jayden Hatcher

Strictly Stock-Ralph Price Credit: Casey Sisk

U Car feature finish (Friday)

Larry Lamb, Allen Griffith, Faith Lacey, Kelly Crouse, John Burch, Randy Wilkins, Earl Whitehouse IIII, Mackenzie Smith, Richard Inscoe, Keith Brown, Austin Crouse, Mason Foster, Brittany Siarkowski, Joey Suite, Justin Knight, Travis Dye

U Cars (Friday)-Larry Lamb Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS-Brooke Bowles