On October 7, 2022, Deputy First Class H. Anderson graduated from the Prince George’s County Police Department Basic SWAT School Session 36.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

This multi-week school is one of the region’s most physically taxing and mentally challenging schools that prepares deputies/officers for high-risk operations.

Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Deputy Anderson on this significant achievement. Deputy Anderson will be a great asset and addition to the CCSO Special Operations Team (SOT).

