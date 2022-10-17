Hollywood, MD- On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 2:3o p.m. The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD) responded to a salvage yard on the 43900 block of Commerce Avenue for a reported debris fire. 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Upon arrival, they discovered a large debris fire exposed to several large items, including large piles and school buses. The HVFD responded with sixteen personnel and had the blaze under control in thirty minutes with another hour of cleanup.

The HVFD states that this location has been the site of numerous large debris fires. The Fire Marshal report is pending.