OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) award-winning original series Outdoors Maryland returns for its 34th season on Tuesday, November 15 with the first of three new episodes airing throughout the month. Two more new episodes will premiere in December and additional episodes in the 34th season of Outdoors Maryland will debut in January 2023. A season preview is available on the program’s website at mpt.org/programs/odm-episodes/.

Outdoors Maryland

Outdoors Maryland airs Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Concurrent with their broadcast debut, episodes are also available to watch on demand using MPT’s online video player and the PBS Video App.

Produced in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Outdoors Maryland continues to captivate viewers in its 34th season while debuting a fresh look with new logos, graphics, theme song, and opening and closing sequences. New episodes take viewers from the beaches of Assateague Island to the mountains of Western Maryland and everywhere in between to explore the beauty and wonder of the state’s diverse natural resources, meet local wildlife and the people working to protect it, and experience outdoor recreation opportunities from a bird’s eye view.

Segments premiering during Outdoors Maryland episodes in November are:

Episode 3401 – Tuesday, November 15

A Diamond in the Marsh (St. Mary’s County) Climate change threatens to impact the reproductive patterns of Maryland’s state reptile, the diamondback terrapin. Chris Rowe, an associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, studies a population of terrapins at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River to predict how significant that impact will be, while Rebecca Stump, a natural resource specialist with the U.S. Navy, works to survey and protect terrapin nests and hatchlings.

A Wing and a Prayer (Worcester County) Barrier island nesting grounds near Ocean City and Assateague Island are rapidly disappearing, which is unwelcome news for shore birds. DNR, in partnership with Audubon Mid-Atlantic and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, has deployed a raft to serve as an artificial island, allowing scientists and conservationists to protect and monitor the birds and their nests.

Episode 3402 – Tuesday, November 22

Appalachian Giants (Garrett County) The giant salamander known as a “hellbender” has long befuddled those who cross its path. A slimy, gray oddball that lurks amongst the rocks, the hellbender is also an indicator species and, as Maryland DNR biologist Dan Feller explains, its decline spells trouble for the ecosystem at large.

Of Tradition and Technology (Anne Arundel County) Luke McFadden is a waterman, making a living steeped in a proud Chesapeake Bay tradition. But in addition to working the water, the tech-savvy 26-year-old is working social media, streaming videos via TikTok to millions of fascinated followers.

Raising Reefs (Calvert County) Overfishing and disease has reduced the oyster population to a fraction of historic levels. David Sikorski of Coastal Conservation Association Maryland enlists students at Huntingtown Elementary School to help create artificial reefs that will be populated with oyster larvae grown at Morgan State University’s Patuxent Environmental & Aquatic Research Laboratory.

Episode 3403 – Tuesday, November 29

Tradition on Ice (Garrett County) Ice fishing season on Deep Creek Lake is short – only about two months in a good year – but sweet. DNR biologist Matt Sell, his seven-year-old son, and friends spend a day on the ice, where camaraderie is as important as the catch.

Into the Wild (Garrett County) Mother-daughter duo Jody and Emma Wenzel learn to track whitetail deer, spot rare birds, and participate in a Japanese relaxation technique known as “forest bathing” during a weekend in the great outdoors as part of the “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program run by DNR.

Parks by Air (statewide) A follow up to the Emmy® award-winning 2019 segment Water by Air, “Parks by Air” offers viewers a birds-eye view of Maryland’s most scenic and popular state parks, where outdoor enthusiasts embark on exhilarating adventures.

Since debuting in 1988, MPT has produced more than 700 Outdoors Maryland stories on topics ranging from science-oriented environmental issues to segments about unusual people, animals, and places around the state. The series has earned more than 50 awards over nearly 35 years of production, including several Emmy® Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.