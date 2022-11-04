UPDATE 5:24 p.m.- Multiple sheriff’s and unmarked cars are currently on Wildflower Drive along with a Forensics van. Yellow police tape is around the entire home.

La Plata, MD(5:00 p.m.)- The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata, MD.

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial report says a shooting occurred in the home. The scene is contained according to the Facebook post.

There are no further details at this time. the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer is on her way to the scene, and more information will be released.

This is a developing story…