UPDATE 11/5/2022 @:00 p.m.- On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house.

Officers entered and located two women and three men with trauma to their bodies.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains. Sales then shot himself with a gun, which was recovered.

Two young children were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later, safe and unharmed, at a different location. Investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm each person’s exact cause of death.

