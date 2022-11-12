(The Center Square) – While high inflation rates have hit the nation hard, some regions have experienced it more intensely.

WalletHub reported Thursday that the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, the metropolitan statistical area, has experienced the 16th highest rise in inflation, based on two Consumer Price Index metrics: the latest month versus two months prior and the latest month versus one year ago. The metrics received equal weight in the report.

The region experienced a .40% increase in the latest month over two months ago and a 7.40% increase compared with a year ago, the report said.

WalletHub reported inflation is rising the most in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale region of Arizona, which experienced a 1.40% increase in the latest month compared with two months prior and a 12.10% increase in the latest month compared with a year ago.

University of St. Thomas economics professor Tyler Schipper said in the report that he believes the main factors driving inflation are external shocks, like the war in Ukraine and continued production snags in China; lingering pandemic supply chain struggles and rising input costs; and hysteresis.

According to Investopedia, hysteresis is the phenomenon of an event in the economy that persists even if the event’s causes have ended.

“Even if inflation was initially caused by the Federal Government’s pandemic stimulus or the Fed’s monetary policy, those policies have long since ceased stoking inflation,” Schipper said. “But inflation can persist as individuals feel inflation, then they ask for higher wages which firms, in turn, pass on to consumers through higher prices. Once inflation starts, it can take a while to slow down.”

Schipper said that since price increases are widespread, monetary policy changes must help control inflation. He said that raising interest rates is probably the only method that has enough impact on bringing down inflation, and it won’t be painless.

“The Fed will have to raise interest rates and convince people that they are committed to lowering inflation back down to their 2% target,” he said. “The Fed can do relatively little about external shocks like gasoline and grain prices, though. Thankfully the former has been cooling since June, providing a little bit of relief to households, and there have been some breakthroughs with grain exports from Ukraine.”

He said that controlling inflation by raising interest rates will slow the economy and likely lead to job losses.

“The goal is a ‘soft landing’ to use interest rates just enough to bring down inflation without putting the economy into a deep recession,” he said. “Time will tell if this is possible.”

Schipper said he hopes the current, past-year CPI inflation rate of 8.3% in August and the past few months’ inflation rates indicate price increases will gradually cool. But, with continued high inflation, the Fed will likely raise interest rates another 1% by 2023 and continue rising in 2023, hurting households even if the economy improves.

“Households with debt, particularly credit card debt, are going to see a continued squeezing of their budgets,” he said.