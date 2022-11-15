Indian Head, MD- The Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 4045 Indian Head Highway at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Upon arrival, they discovered a two-story apartment complex. Thirty firefighters responded and had it under control in thirty minutes.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the guards at the Indian Head Naval Support Facility discovered the fire. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The fire was determined to have originated in the attic area of the apartment complex.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.