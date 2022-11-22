29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect concerning a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland.

On November 2, 2022, at approximately 12:05 pm, Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway for a stabbing report. Once on scene, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute.

Scottland is being charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0053301.