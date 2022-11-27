Just before 6 am on Thanksgiving, November 24th, 2022, Hughesville Volunteers and surrounding departments were alerted to Superior Tank at 12735 La Plata Road for the Commercial Building Fire.

The caller reported smoke coming from the roof. Units arrived on the scene at Carruth & Sons, next door to Superior Tank, and found fire showing from the roof and windows of an attached garage to the offices. Engine Tanker 2 deployed a 2-1/2 inch attack line and began the fire suppression. Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

Additional units arrived and pulled two additional attack lines to assist with suppression. The fire was contained to the office and attached garage. It was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes. Units on the scene began salvage and overhaul to ensure the fire was extinguished.

Once crews were complete, units returned to service. Crews operated for approximately two hours.