On Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, just after 2 PM, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 13000 block of Edelen Drive for the brush fire.

Squad 2 responded immediately upon dispatch as they were clearing another call. Engine Tanker 2 and Tanker 2 responded from the station. Engine Tanker 2 arrived on the scene to find approximately a quarter acre of land on fire involving a bobcat and threatening an above-ground propane tank. Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

Engine Tanker 2 stretched a hand line and immediately extinguished the fire threatening the propane tank before controlling the fire entering the wood line. Engine 154 from Dentsville arrived and assisted with extinguishing the fire along the woods while Engine Tanker 2 handled the bobcat fire.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes, and units operated for approximately an hour. The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of ashes from a previously controlled burn.