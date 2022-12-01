On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Economic Development Department; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Goal 5: Quality of Life of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives.

Highlights include the Next Generation 9-1-1 transition, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, opioid response, park planning, recreation programming, parks and amenities, stadium and events, welcome center, agritourism, and affordable workforce and housing updates.

Open Session Briefings

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided a presentation on Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned Property . County Commissioners approved introducing the bill and set a public hearing for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. in a hybrid format.

Department of Planning and Growth Management provided a presentation on the 2022 Local Legislative Proposals, Findings, and Recommendations. Staff will begin discussions with stakeholders to gather additional input.

Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Resolution 2022-23 Proposed Issuance of Bonds by the Tenth District Volunteer Department, Inc. County Commissioners approved the resolution.

Next Commissioners Session: Dec. 13 and 14, 2022