On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Economic Development Department; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Goal 5: Quality of Life of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives.

Highlights include the Next Generation 9-1-1 transition, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, opioid response, park planning, recreation programming, parks and amenities, stadium and events, welcome center, agritourism, and affordable workforce and housing updates.

County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Resolution 2022-23 Proposed Issuance of Bonds by the Tenth District Volunteer Department, Inc. County Commissioners approved the resolution.

