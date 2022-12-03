Tri-County Animal Shelter is FULL of kittens just like this sweetheart Elmo.

Elmo is a white and brown male Domestic Shorthair mix.

Elmo is approximately two months old and weighs about 2.0 lbs.. He has been neutered and is ready to find his forever family.

If you are interested in meeting Elmo, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment

