On Thursday, December 8, 2022, around 4 pm, Potomac Heights VFD&RS Engine 72, with a crew of 4 responded to a structure fire on Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road, Maryland.

The fire was in multiple rooms of the house and was caused by a candle that was left burning after the homeowner departed for work. Credit: Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Squad

Firefighters from Bryans Road VFD&RS and Potomac Heights VFD&RS knocked out the fire and rescued the homeowner’s dog. Units from Potomac Heights(7), Accokeek(24), Indian Head(9), NSWC(20), Marbury, Waldorf Westlake Station(12), LaPlata(1), Waldorf(3) and Allentown Rd(47) responded.