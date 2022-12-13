As a means to create more opportunities for students across the school system and in support of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will begin paying a large portion of exam, assessment, and certification costs for high school students this spring, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced today.

“This is a means to support the implementation of College and Career Ready pathways as outlined in the Blueprint, and it will vastly increase opportunities for and encourage students to explore additional avenues that best align with their high school plans,” Dr. Bedell said.

Under the plan, AACPS will pay for:

ADVANCED PLACEMENT (AP) ASSESSMENTS

the full cost of up to 2 AP assessments for ninth- and 10 th -grade students, who are not eligible to meet College and Career Ready (CCR) criteria as outlined in the Blueprint.

-grade students, who are not eligible to meet College and Career Ready (CCR) criteria as outlined in the Blueprint. The full cost of up to 2 AP assessments for 11 th – and 12 th -grade students who have not yet met CCR criteria.

– and 12 -grade students who have not yet met CCR criteria. the full cost of all AP assessments for 11th– and 12th-grade students who have met CCR criteria.

INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE (IB) DIPLOMA PROGRAMME ASSESSMENTS

50 percent of the cost of International Baccalaureate (IB) assessments for all 11 th – and 12th grade students in the IB Diploma Programme, IB Diploma Course Programme, or IB Career-related Programme who have not met CCR criteria (9 th – and 10 th -grade students do not take IB Diploma Programme assessments).

– and 12th grade students in the IB Diploma Programme, IB Diploma Course Programme, or IB Career-related Programme who have not met CCR criteria (9 – and 10 -grade students do not take IB Diploma Programme assessments). The full cost of all IB assessments for 11th– and 12th-grade students in the IB Diploma Programme, IB Diploma Course Programme, or IB Career-related Programme who have met CCR criteria.

CTE CERTIFICATION ASSESSMENTS

50 percent of certification assessment costs for 10 th -grade students who are not yet eligible to meet CCR criteria.

-grade students who are not yet eligible to meet CCR criteria. 50 percent of certification assessment costs for 11 th – and 12 th -grade students who have not yet met CCR criteria.

– and 12 -grade students who have not yet met CCR criteria. The full cost of all certification assessments 11th– and 12th-grade students who have met CCR criteria.

The Blueprint defines a student as having met CCR criteria when the student has achieved a passing score on both the state assessment (MCAP) for Algebra I and for English 10.

In addition to the above, all existing payment supports for students (such as cost reductions for those students who receive free and reduced-price meals) will remain in effect.

Students whose families have already paid for all or part of assessment costs and who meet any of the above criteria will be provided with a refund of those costs as applicable.

Earlier this week, AACPS and Anne Arundel Community College announced a plan to pay for tuition and fees for AACPS-approved CTE pathway, dual enrollment, and AACPS signature program courses that lead to an approved MSDE industry certification and/or are aligned with an associate degree through AACC for all 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students. That plan also takes effect immediately and families who have already paid for those courses will be reimbursed by AACC.