The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is included on Intelligent.com’s list of the Best Community Colleges in Maryland for 2023 and was declared to have the “Best Faculty” in the state.

This designation came one week after CSM was named as one of the “Top Online” colleges in Maryland by the same ranking resource. In that separate announcement, Intellingent.com ranked CSM 15th out of 18 colleges and universities in the state to earn the “Top Online” designation and was the only community college on the list.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students. The latest report pointed out that the student-faculty ratio at CSM is 17:1 and 95% of the faculty hold a master’s or doctorate in their fields.

“It is a pleasure to work with the ‘Best Faculty’ in the state,” said CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Dr. Rodney Redmond. “Of course, our faculty are highly credentialed, and more importantly, they care about our students. They engage in ongoing assessments and adjust their teaching practices based on those assessments. Their devotion to communities of practice in which they collaborate for the success of our students and implement best practices for their disciplines are just a few of the great things about CSM faculty.”