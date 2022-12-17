On December 3, 2022, The HELP Association, Inc. donated $10,000 to Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. HELP has been a long-time partner for CMOW. Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW, accepted the check and presented Help with a certificate of appreciation. Ms.Hendley said, “the donation comes at a critical time for us. This money will fund meals for homebound seniors during the holiday season.” From left front row-Brenda James, President, The Help Association; Shirl Hendley (aka) Mrs. Claus, President, Calvert Meals on Wheels and The Help Association Volunteers Credit: Calvert Meals on Wheels

Brenda James, President of the Help Association, said, “We are happy to be able to support CMOW, whose mission we hold dear to our hearts. We are blessed with a team of dedicated volunteers who turn public donations, of clothing and small housewares, into funds we donate to local non-profit programs.

Founded in 1972, the HELP Association, Inc. was organized to help victims who were burned out of their homes. Over these 50 years our little thrift store has donated over 3 million dollars back to our Calvert County community.

Our mission now includes programs such as homeless shelters, food pantries, senior centers, veteran organizations, youth development, education, animal welfare, public safety and much more! With the support of our community, our smart shoppers and our team of dedicated volunteers we hope to serve our community for another 50 years!”

CMOW was founded in 1982 to help homebound citizens who struggle to prepare meals to live more independently. CMOW delivers a meal and a smile five days a week. For more information on The Help Association, Inc. contact 410-257-6669, Facebook@helpassociationinc, or email hassociationts@gmail.com .