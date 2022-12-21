The U.S. Postal Service will honor America’s love affair with beloved canine and feline pets with the issuance of its new Love 2023 Forever stamps.

The first-day-of-issue event for the stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

Cats and dogs are two of America’s favorite pets, and it is no surprise that connecting with pets has benefits. Pets provide companionship and love; interacting with a cuddly kitten or a playful puppy can reduce loneliness and raise spirits. Some studies have even shown that pets might be responsible for lowering blood pressure, improving heart health, and decreasing stress.

Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy to your valentines, these adorable stamps are also suitable for use on letters and cards throughout the year.