Stephanie Rolle, CEO of United Way of SOMD

Today Mel Brennan concludes over a year of developing the new United Way of Southern Maryland (UWSOMD) as its first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board of Directors is thankful for his leadership and proud and excited to pass the torch to Stephanie Rolle, who will begin her tenure as CEO, of UWSOMD beginning 9 January 2023.

Stephanie most recently served as Director of Community Impact for UWSOMD. Her background includes but isn’t limited to service with United Way of Dade County (Miami, Florida), as well as a role as Managing Director of INROADS, Inc. (with a focus on international workforce and talent development), and leadership as the Managing Partner/Chief Executive of The Waterfall Consulting Group.

“Stephanie was hired with, among many things, her broad executive skill set in mind,” says Mel Brennan. “Building a strong bench of individuals with great and diverse skills and experiences not only reflects a portion of the six-pillared equity strategy of the worldwide United Way movement but also positions UWSOMD to deliver well on its mission to impact lives in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community to advance the common good. Stephanie Rolle is that mission personified. I look forward to continuing to consult with UWSOMD and in particular, to Stephanie’s stewardship of UWSOMD.”

“We were pleased that Stephanie is an internal candidate who understands United Way,” says Board Chair Susie Fowler, “but also has the depth and breadth of experience this organization needs to go from strength to strength in meeting its mission. Finally, Stephanie’s take on the strategic imperatives of UWSOMD across the next several years makes it clear that she is the right choice to lead United Way’s work in Southern Maryland.”

UWSOMD is continuing under Rolle the next phase of its IMAGINE Campaign, a $1.64 million resource recruitment effort committed to the most vulnerable of Southern Maryland, the agencies that serve them, and the improvements in health, education, financial stability, and basic needs communities require to thrive.

“I am thankful to Mel Brennan for his friendship, leadership, and support – since my arrival and going forward,” says Stephanie Rolle. “I am equally thankful to the Board for joining me in partnership regarding the strategic way forward for this United Way, and I am both humbled and excited to play a leadership role in working with all – Board, staff, agencies, and members of the community – in delivering the outcomes households, families and individuals need.”