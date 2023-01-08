Charles County Early College Program Virtual Information Night. Jan. 11. 6-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. Registration required. Register at https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=8cf29349-ee7a-ed11-8a09-0e319c6913a9

Winter Commencement. Jan. 13. 10 a.m., School of Liberal Arts; 1 p.m., School of Health Sciences; 4 p.m., School of Professional and Technical Studies. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building. Please note that all physical campus locations will be closed for in-person services in celebration of our graduates for the Commencement ceremonies being held at the La Plata Campus. Student support services, CSM business, and classes will operate virtually during this time. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/01/winter-commencement.html

College Closed for Martin Luther King Day. Jan. 16. All campuses will close for Martin Luther King Day Jan. 16. The college will reopen Jan. 17. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/01/mlk-holiday.html

Charles County Early College Program Information Night. Jan. 17. 6-8 p.m. La Plata High School. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html

Charles County Early College Program Information Night. Jan. 18. 6-8 p.m. McDonough High School. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html

Charles County Early College Program Information Night. Jan. 19. 6-8 p.m. North Point High School. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html

Charles County Early College Program Information Night. Jan. 23. 6-8 p.m. Thomas Stone High School. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html

Charles County Early College Program Virtual Information Night. Jan. 25. 6-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Rising juniors and seniors at all public high schools are invited to learn more about the Charles County Early College program, a tuition-free program that is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and complete college credits while still in high school. Free. Registration required. Register at https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=77d59e3c-f37a-ed11-8a09-0e319c6913a9