The Office fo the State Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze in Abell, MD, that has displaced a family. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., the Seventh District VFD responded to a reported structure fire on Dickerson Road.

Credit: 7th District Volunteer Fire Department

The one-story single-family home was fully engulfed upon the arrival of emergency personnel.

The occupant discovered the fire in one of the bedrooms and evacuated three other people within the home safely. The American Red Cross is assisting.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently investigating.